Islamabad - In pursuance of the directions passed by Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has repatriated three officials to their parent departments.

Abdul Hadi of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was working as Naib Tehsildar in ICT administration on deputation basis since March 2013. According to ICT administration, his case was examined in the light of directions passed by Islamabad High Court in a writ petition and SC’s order passed in criminal original no 89/2011 and compliance report required by the ministry of interior.

The administration noted that his deputation contravenes the SC judgment and he was repatriated to his parent department, ETPB Lahore with immediate effect.

Similarly, Yasir Mahmood who was working as Naib Tehsildar in the ICT administration has been repatriated to his parent department, NADRA with immediate effect. He was absorbed in the administration in September 2012 but his induction has been found in contravention of the SC judgment. Ali Javed had been working as Naib Tehsildar in ICT administration on deputation basis since March 2013 who has been repatriated to his parent department, ETPB due to the similar reasons.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Khalid Khatak gave approval to promote 35 police officers to their next ranks.

The IGP approved these promotions on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui and other members including AIG Establishment Muhammad Suleman, SSP Traffic Malik Matloob Ahmad, DSP Headquarters, DSP Legal and Office Superintendent, said a police spokesman.

The eight police officers promoted from sub-inspector to Inspector rank include Arshad Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Saleem, Asjid Mehmood and Ibrar Hussain. Fourteen Assistant Sub-Inspectors who are elevated against the post of Sub-Inspectors include Aslam Tauqeer Shah, Israil Khan, Badar Munir, Khalid Maqsood, Faiz Ahmad, Muhammad Kham, Umar Hayat, Safdar Hussain, Muhammad Hussain, Liaqat Hussain, Saleem Akhtar, Shah Amir Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf and Shabbir Ahmad.

Likewise, thirteen Head Constables have been promoted to the rank of ASI who included Muhammad Zahoor, Muhammad Shakeel, Mehmood Khan, Muhammad Shahid Farooq, Mehmood Ahmad, Noor Muhammad, Iftikhar Ahmad, Akhtar Mehmood, Juma Khan, Muhammad Waheed, Sar Gul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad and Syed Ijaz Ali Shah.