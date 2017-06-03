Islamabad - Principal and staff of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/01 have reached the point of no return on filing complaints against each other at Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Around 20 staff members of the institute signed and filed the application against College Principal Farzana Gondal, raising their concerns on her strict behaviour with staff and alleged illegal collection of funds for different activities held in institute.

The teaching staff has also accused the principal of forcing them to perform extracurricular duties.

In an application filed against the college principal at Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the teaching staff alleged that academic activities are being affected due to administrative policies of the current principal.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty amongst teachers who are forced to perform additional duties.

It has also been said in application that principal threatens the teachers unnecessarily to spoil their service career and insults them.

It has been complained that the principal is allegedly involved in theft of examination papers and hiding important documents of the college.

The staff members also alleged that principal directed few teachers to run the canteen which is not their responsibility and also orders to collect funds for examination fee, board registration fee, science fund, magazine fund and other co-curricular activities fund.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation Principal Farzana Gondal declared all allegations baseless and an effort to divert the attention from real issue.

According to her, one of the members of teaching staff lost the terminal examination papers.

“When she was asked to produce the papers, she failed which was a severe negligence,” she said.

Principal said that the teacher was asked to submit her response in the order book instead she started a campaign against her to destroy the facts.

“Few teachers are trying to take revenge when I made them accountable on their negligence and filed this application; however, they are responsible for the misconduct,” she said.

Principal Farzana Gondal also denied allegation of collecting funds in the college at massive level.

“Examination fee was collected, as FDE is providing no fund to colleges and the institutes have to make examination arrangements on their own,” she said.

Meanwhile, an official at FDE also said that principal has also filed a counter-application regarding misconduct of teachers at FDE.

However, the lost papers were not recovered by the responsible teacher, a college official informed The Nation.