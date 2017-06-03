ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said reforms and decision regarding merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was an achievement of present government and it would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He was talking to Advisor to Prime Minister and KP President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Ameer Muqam, who called on him in Islamabad.

The minister said maintenance of law and order in KP and socio-economic development of people were among the foremost priorities of government.

He said efforts and role of federal government for past four years towards security of the province, political stability and development is a clear manifestation that journey to development could only be ensured through practical steps and not through mere slogans and claims.

The two leaders discussed overall situation of the country, especially the politics in KP, development projects in the province and FATA reforms.

Chaudhry Nisar underlined need for proactive role of party workers towards highlighting and resolution of real issues of people of the province.

The minister said he would visit Peshawar in next few days and future strategy would be formulated in consultation with party leadership.

