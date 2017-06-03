ISLAMABAD - India on Friday granted medical visa to an ailing Pakistani baby boy and his parents amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The four-month-old Rohaan is suffering from a heart ailment and his parents had been seeking a medical visa for a heart surgery in India without any success.

Kanwal Sadiq, the father of the baby boy, had applied for a medical visa to get treatment for his son in Uttar Pradesh.

An official at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad said that a four-month medical visa had been granted to the family to facilitate the baby’s treatment.

Pakistanis frequently visit India for medical treatment.

At least 500 Pakistanis a month have visited Apollo Hospital in Delhi in the recent past. Most of these patients needed a liver transplant, costing between Rs2-3 million.

Pakistani patients also prefer Chennai for heart-related treatment.

In 2015, India granted visa to five-year-old Basma for an emergency liver transplant surgery. For the last three months, India had stopped issuing medical visas to Pakistanis.

Rohaan’s plea caught Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s attention as Sadiq took to the social media seeking help.

Sadiq tagged Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Sushma Swaraj in his tweet: “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers (Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs) Sir ‘Sartaaj Azeez [sic] or Ma’am Sushma’??”

After getting unprecedented support on social media, the relieved father tweeted: “It is heartening to see humanity prevailing despite many differences. Thank you for your efforts. Humanity prevails! God bless everyone.”

Soon Sushma Swaraj responded: “No. The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.”

Later, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad granted the visa, allowing the father, the mother and the baby to travel to India for treatment.

An official at Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed the development.

He said that those gestures were good to promote peace in the region.

“Pakistan had also sent back Dr Uzma [an Indian national who married a Pakistani man and later accused him of deceiving her] recently. These actions should be above politics. Humanity must win,” the official said.

Tension between Pakistan and India has been running high since July after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

The occupant Indian forces killed dozens of protesters to quell the agitation that followed.

Tensions rose further when New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian army in a single incident in 14 years. Nineteen soldiers were killed in the strike. Pakistan denied any link.

Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - since partition of British India in 1947 and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs.

Kashmir has been the main cause of tension with the exception of the 1971 war where the conflict originated due to turmoil in erstwhile East Pakistan - now Bangladesh. Lately, the conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav became a source of tension.

A Pakistani military court had sentenced the Indian spy to death in April.

Jadhav, a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, was found guilty of terrorism and espionage.

New Delhi, however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year.

The trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

Later, New Delhi approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Last month, the ICJ asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict. The ICJ order read: “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings.”

Pakistan has also raised objections on the ICJ’s jurisdiction to hear Jadhav’s case as it was linked to Pakistan’s security.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said: “In some issues, Pakistan does recognise the jurisdiction of the ICJ. Jadhav’s case is related to Pakistan’s security. India is just twisting the facts and trying to give this case a humanitarian angle.”

At his last media briefing, Zakaria said irrespective of the ICJ’s stay order, Commander Jadhav would remain alive, until he had exhausted the right to request for clemency, initially with army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and later with President Mamnoon Hussain.

In his speech at the joint session of the parliament on Thursday, President Hussain said Pakistan had been trying to revive dialogue with India but New Delhi was not responding positively.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz recently said that Pakistan supported all efforts for peace in the region and believed dialogue was the only way to settle issues with India.