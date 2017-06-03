Islamabad - Pakistani delegation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) offered assistance to other countries for providing technical support in controlling the spread of epidemics across the border, an official said on Friday.

Pakistani delegation led by Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Saira Afzal Tarar had progress to share and expertise to offer in key areas of global concern.

“Fighting Anti-Microbial Resistance, Implementation of the Global Health Security Agenda to address the spread of epidemics across the borders, provision of Universal Health Coverage was among the areas where Pakistan had made substantial progress,” said spokesperson NHS Sajid Shah.

Pakistan delegation at WHA offered assistance to other countries to benefit from Pakistan’s experience and it would provide technical support to countries desiring to make progress by benefiting from Pakistan’s experience, he said.

A special side event on polio eradication was presided jointly by Pakistani and Nigerian Health Minister where global experts on polio presented their viewpoint and analysis of the global drive to eradicate the disease.

Progress made by Pakistan in addressing key issues that impeded polio progress was appreciated by experts.

Pakistan also presided over side events on implementation of international health regulations, universal health coverage, diabetes, tuberculosis control, nutrition, eye health and blood safety where the country’s strategies and plans of action were appreciated by the participating countries.

Ensuring financial sustainability of National Immunization program for mothers and children through successful conclusion of National Immunization Support Program was recognised as major progress during the technical sessions of the WHA.

WHA started its session on 22nd May concluded Wednesday in Geneva with the resolve of the participating nations to fight the diseases and address inequity in provision of health services across the globe.

Around 3,500 delegates from 194 countries participated in this highest global decision-making forum on health that deliberated diverse issues during its 10-day annual session including accelerating the fight against growing burden of non-communicable diseases across the world, strengthening preparedness for cross border spread of epidemics, access to universal health care, eradication of polio, strengthening routine immunization among others.

Pakistan also presented its National Health Vision which is a key step forward in the context of attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in charting a joint roadmap for health with the federation and provinces working in close coordination to achieve targets in the health sector.