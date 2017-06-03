Rawalpindi - The registration process of over 2,000 private schools located in Rawalpindi has been shelved for the want of a timely meeting of committee setup by the District Education Authority in connection with the registration of schools.

According to media reports, the committee was setup by the District Education Authority to deal with the registration process of private schools located in Rawalpindi Division.

Around 2,000 primary, middle, high and secondary schools located in six tehsils of Rawalpindi.

The delay in the registration process is causing loss amounting to millions of rupees to Education Department Punjab on the account of registration fee.

Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Qazi Zahoorul Haq had constituted a committee on January 10 but it has failed to hold any meeting in the last three months.

Only one meeting was held on April 8, wherein the registration of around 54 education institutions was approved.

In the case of completion of registration process, the education department will be able to receive Rs500 registration for primary schools, Rs6,000 for middle schools, and Rs7,000 for high schools.

All Private Schools Management Association Division President Abrar Ahmed Khan said that non-completion of the registration process on time is causing a myriad of problems for the private schools and he called for expediting the registration of private schools.