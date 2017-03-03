PR Islamabad - There are no such divergent interests that cannot be reconciled through zealous and hard work in the spirit of fairness and moderation,” said Chancellor of the Russian Empire Alexander M Gorchakov.

The annual ‘Munich Security Conference’ is one of the most representative international forums, where politicians, military and experts from various countries discuss issues of international security. The speech of Vladimir Putin at that conference in 2007 drew worldwide response: for the first time in contemporary history Russia outlined its approach to world diplomacy in such firm and straightforward terms.

Ten years ago, on February 10, 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the 43rd Munich Security Conference in Germany with keynote “Munich Address”. The past years provided ample proof that the ideas the Russian leader voiced then are still relevant today, while quite a few negative trends he pointed to keep growing stronger.

What his message emphasized above all was the need to renounce unilateral action in favour of honest cooperation based on mutual respect, international law, joint assessment of global problems and collective decision-making.

Ten years ago while speaking about unilateral world as the sole centre of power and decision making; Vladimir Putin declared that such a model was inappropriate. Unilateral, often illegitimate actions did not solve a single problem.

In fact, they generated new human tragedies and hotspots. Its main result, as we see it, was the complete failure of the Cold War institutions to adapt to new realities.

The world has become neither ‘Western-centric’, nor a safer and more stable place. This is evident in the results of ‘democratisation’ in the Middle East and North Africa.

Today there is no shortage in evaluations of the genesis of global challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, or the crises that engulfed territories from Libya to Afghanistan, leaving countries such as Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen bleeding.

“We have to admit that in today’s international relations, as it was in the early 2000’s, we are still witnessing the desire to resolve a given question according to so-called issues of political expediency, based on the current political climate. It results in the fact that no one feels safe. Because no one can feel that international law is like a stone wall that will protect them. Of course, such a policy stimulates an arms race. Today, more than ever, we need a dialogue on all complex issues in order to find mutually acceptable compromises. Actions based on confrontation and the zero-sum-game approach will not cut any ice,” he said.

In 2007, Vladimir Putin underscored that the economic potential of the new centres of global economic growth will inevitably be converted into political influence and will strengthen multi-polarity. The eloquent evidence to that is the activity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

He said, “Russia is not looking for conflicts with anyone, but it will always be in a position to uphold its interests. Predictability and goodwill in relations with all countries, primarily, its neighbours, have always been inherent to our policies. This line of thinking underlies our close work within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the SCO, and BRICS. We in Russia do hope that humanity will make its choice in favour of building a democratic and fair world order, in which each country develops its own sovereignty within the framework of international law, and will strive to balance their own national interests with those of their partners, with respect for each country’s cultural, historical and civilizational identity.”