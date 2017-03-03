Islamabad - National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) have recovered a stolen car and arrested two car-lifters, said the officials on Thursday.

As per details, a road-user, Zaheer Butt sought Motorway Police assistance for recovery of a Corolla Car stolen from the area of Islam Pura police station, Lahore.

An alert message was passed on to all the patrolling vehicles of NH&MP. The police officers signalled to stop the said car on Motorway (M-2) in the area of Bhera. The driver of the car did not stop and try to flee away. The car was chased by the police and stopped. The car-lifters later identified as Syed Akber Ali and Shahzad Ali, residents of Sheikhpura were arrested and the police took the car into their custody. Car-lifters have been handed over to Bhera police for further legal investigation.

Meanwhile, hospital at Police Lines headquarters here in Islamabad has been upgraded along with enhancement of beds capacity and provision of modern medical machinery there. Inspector General of Police Islamabad formally inaugurated the newly-upgraded hospital. He visited the hospital, discussed with staff about their duties ad various health facilities there.

He assured that specialist doctors would be available there while ENT, orthopaedic, gynaecology and other specialists would also sit there on weekly basis. He also ordered to set up a mobile dispensary for treatment to police officials in case of any emergency performing special duties.

Furthermore, he directed for immediate promotions on vacant seats of Islamabad police. In a meeting here at Central Police Office, he directed the concerned quarters to fill all vacant posts from constable to inspector level on immediate basis so that morale of the force may increased.