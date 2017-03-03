Islamabad - A special committee formed to prepare a detailed report based on proposals and recommendations for the welfare of artists will meet on April 7 at Lahore for the first time. The 12-member committee will be headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui as per directives of the prime minister. Secretary NHLH Division, Aamir

Hasan will be secretary of the committee.

The members of committee included Chairman Pakistan Television Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, prominent film and drama actresses Zeba Muhammad Ali and Laila Zubairi, prominent artist Suhail Ahmad Azizi, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah, film producers Syed Noor and Ejaz Ahmad Gul and violin player Ustad Raees.

The committee will review and analyze the existing schemes for the welfare of artists working in different sections of fine arts and the issues being faced by them and provide its valuable input through the above mentioned report. The committee will also incorporate comprehensive proposals and recommendations regarding new proposed schemes for the welfare of artists in the report. The committee will present its report to the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif within a month as it has been formed on the directive of him.

Talking to APP, Irfan Siddiqui said, “Artists who dedicate their whole lives for the sake of art deserve recognition and patronage from the government.”

He said suggestions will be sought from all those artists who were contributing for the well being of art in the country so that a proper strategy could be devised for the welfare of artist community.

Shifa Int’l to hold nutrition open

house on March 8

Shifa International Hospital will hold a Nutrition Open House here on March, 8 to provide public awareness among those seeking to improve their health and lifestyles.

The event would be part of Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) annual celebrations of `March Nutrition Month’ (MNM) with various activities along with other national medical communities worldwide. It will be followed by a free nutrition camp consisting of nutritional screening, assessment and dietary counselling on the same day.

This nutrition camp will be held on the Annual Dietician Nutritionist Day (8th of March) which celebrates the contributions of dietician nutritionists and recognizes their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives. This celebration highlights the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. “Put Your Best Fork Forward” is the theme for MNM 2017 which serves as a reminder that each bite counts to make healthier food choices.

This message inspires us to start with small changes toward a healthier eating style - one forkful at a time. Making small changes, starting with Nutrition Month, helps improve health now and in the future.

As nutrition experts, nutritionists and dieticians can help guide the public on adopting healthier eating styles. So whether you are planning meals to prepare at home or making selections when eating out, Put Your Best Fork Forward to choose your healthy eating style.

The driving force of our lives is habits. It is so hard to change or break a habit, but the habit of eating includes `trying new things’.