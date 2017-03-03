Rawalpindi - A family court on Thursday decided dissolution of marriage case in favour of a British national woman who sought divorce saying her husband mistreated her.

The Civil Judge 1st Class Family Court, Muhammad Azeem Akhter laid down verdict in favour of Malaika Aqsa Noor, the British national of Pakistani origin, after her ex-husband Muhammad Ali Mumtaz, who is British national and resident of Sheikhupura, did not respond to court notices.

According to details, Malaika Aqsa Noor, daughter of Waqas Javed, resident of Street Number 7A, Mohallah Cha Sultan near Glass Factory, filed a suit for dissolution of marriage on the basis of ‘Khula’ (plea for separation) through Advocate Chaudhry Muhammad Aalam Bhangoo, stating her marriage was solemnized with Muhammad Ali Mumtaz on 25, September 2016 against the dower in shape of 50 tolas gold ornaments and flat consisting of three bed rooms, which was still unpaid.

She added the marriage between her and Ali was solemnized in the United Kingdom (UK) and the marriage certificate was in possession of defendant.

The plaintiff stated after marriage she started living with her husband who from very beginning remained very cordial with her but later on his attitude was totally changed and he started mistreating her.

Malaika Aqsa Noor pleaded court that she wanted divorce. The Civil Judge Muhammad Azeem Akhter issued notices to husband of the plaintiff but he did not respond after which the court summoned the plaintiff and recorded her statement in which she said she wanted divorce.

The court decided the dissolution of marriage case in favour of Malaika Aqsa Noor, the British national woman.

On the other hand, a Swedish national of Pakistani origin sought police protection during his stay in Pakistan stating his sisters allegedly occupied his house in Sadiqabad area and hurling threats of dire consequences.

SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan, after accepting complaint from Sheraz Rana, son of Zulfiqar Ali Rana, ordered DSP New Town Circle to provide protection to the complainant and to inquire the matter.

In the application, Sheraz Rana stated he is Swedish national and her mother Pervin Akhter had gifted a house number 77-B Afandi Colony to him through legal process. He added her sisters Saima Rana along with her two sons and Sonia Anila Rana, who returned from USA, have been residing in the house and quarrelled with mother after knowing she had transferred the property to her son.

He said he had arrived Pakistan from Sweden on 27 February 2017, and went home to meet his mother but the maid told him to leave the house as his two sisters could harm him. He said that he left the house to save his life.

The Swedish citizen demanded police protection. Taking action SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq ordered DSP New Town to provide protection to applicant and to inquire the matter.