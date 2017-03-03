Rawalpindi - A female lawyer on Thursday appeared before City Police Officer (CPO) and alleged that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Imran Jamil Babar has been threatening her and other family.

She alleged that the police officer was also trying to kidnap her daughter, who is also a lawyer and demanded the city police chief to initiate action against the DSP. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi directed the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Morgah to take legal action against the accused.

According to details, Zahra Fazal Khokhar, advocate high court and resident of Shadman Colony, appeared before CPO in open court and lodged a complaint that a DSP Imran Jamil Babar has been sending threatening messages on her mobile phone saying that he would not only kill her but also kidnap her daughter. She added that her only crime was that she contested a case on behalf of Tahsin Tariq and obtained his bail from a court after police arrested him for torturing his wife Shazia Tariq. “DSP Imran Jamil Babar came to my chamber and demanded copies of court verdict which I refused to give him. After that, he has become my enemy,” the female lawyer mentioned in the application.

Zahra Afzal Khokhar Advocate appealed CPO to take legal action against the DSP Imran Jamil Babar and provide her protection. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi marked the inquiry to SHO PS Morgah directing him to initiate legal action against the accused and to submit a report with his office.