Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage started preparations for holding 10-day folk festival known as “Lok Mela” from April 1.

The festival would be held from April 1 to 10 at Lok Virsa Complex here at the Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. “Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan,” an official of Lok Virsa told APP.

He said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people. The artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other performers would entertain the visitors from across the country.

The festival include provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner, concerts in open air theatre and several others.

In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each pavilion will focus on a specific theme.

Around 500 artisans and folk artists from all parts of the country will attend Lok Mela by bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation.

Cash awards will be given to master artisans in recognition of their craftsmanship.