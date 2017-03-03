Rawalpindi - A man has been killed in a hit-and-run incident within the Rawat Police jurisdiction.

Yunus Shahid, 30 working in medical store was going on motorcycle when he was crushed to death by a speedy car driven recklessly by an unidentified driver at Kalar Syedain Rawat Road, leaving him dead.

The body was shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started investigation.

The body will be handed over to victim’s family after performing post-mortem.