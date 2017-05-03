Islamabad-Lok Virsa is striving to promote local culture organisation through research activities to preserve traditional heritage, and save native languages form extinction.

Executive Director (ED) Lok Virsa, Dr Fauzia Saeed said that National Institute would support all languages and culture that are near extinction.

‘We will promote bilateral cooperation between local cultural organization and Lok Virsa Islamabad in research activities to preserve the traditional heritage, music and culture of Gilgit-Baltistan,” she said.

ED Lok Virsa in interaction with local community invited local cultural organizations to come under the umbrella of ‘Autaq’ so that their cultural threats can easily be communicated by mutual understanding and conflict reduction.

Dr Fouzia Saeed assured them that Lok Virsa would preserve and save their cultural and traditional heritage.

She also visited the museum which was developed by Greek scholars and the government is running it in a very good manner.

Dr Saeed also visited Chitral town and met with several research scholars, folklorists, Folk singers and linguists.

At a meeting with local scholars, Inayatullah Faizi expressed that it was after a long gap that someone from Lok virsa has visited them. They shared many ideas where Lok virsa could help.

Two research ideas were finalised with scholars, Farid Ahmad Raza and Mohammad Irfan to document folk stories and folk songs.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said Lok Virsa provides a vital platform for a wide variety of cultural organisations and ethnic communities to organize themselves; with a space for artists and artisans, to become a part of Lok Virsa’s larger family as Lok Virsa has played a remarkable role in preservation and flourishing the rich culture of the country.