islamabad-Roots International Schools Rawal Campus organised annual parents and students’ recognition Day in Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Claudo Lins, Nedim Makarevic, Ambassador of Bosnia to Pakistan, Aung-Thu-Soe, Deputy Head Mission of Mynmar to Pakistan graced the occasion with their presence, and appreciated the spell-binding and mesmerizing performance of students, efforts of dedicated staff, teachers dynamic branch head Sobia Abid for inculcating presentation skills and confidence in students.

CEO RIS, Walid Mushtaq and Executive Director Sara Walid Said, “I would like to convey my felicitations on this occasion and extend congratulations towards respected parents, students and hardworking teachers. A pioneer in education industry, Roots International Schools has become my pride and I take extreme pleasure in the fact that our students feel the same way.”

Being a dynamic institute, which solely focuses on the academic as well as professional building of its students and empowering them to take on challenges presented in the real world, RIS has become synonymous with excellence, opportunity, diversity and change.

He said, “The brilliant young minds studying in RIS campuses nationwide are the future of this country and I am certain that they will carry the torch of light and change the economic and social status of this country for better.”

At Roots International Schools students are provided with multiple opportunities to enhance their skills and develop their personality through participation in multiple national and international forums. RIS aims to bring out the best in a child mentally, intellectually, academically, physically and culturally by developing thoughts, abilities and skills in the students, required to meet the global challenges through advancement in curriculum, teaching methodology, school culture & technology. RIS has always stood for celebrating diversity, creativity, vitality and excellence. We provide avenues to our students to develop personal qualities of self-respect, self-confidence and self-discipline through curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Roots International Schools take pride in the fact that students are taught in innovative and novel way. Immersed learning is promoted so students can learn their lesson not just by reading the information but actually experiencing it. The Early Years Program teaches the children to express themselves more creatively by offering them choices of their desire. The smooth transition from early years to higher level is ensured through Primary Years Program that over the years, teaches students to maintain a balance towards personal and academic growth. Students further learn to deal with challenging environments as they are taught logical thinking and inquiry based learning from early years.

Every student at RIS is considered distinct, which not only ensures self-confidence and personal growth but helps students to become involved in meaningful discourse. Students are taught keeping in mind the Islamic values as well as tolerance towards different cultures and respecting diversity.

To make the relationship effective among students, teachers and parents, RIS has a tradition of celebrating and recognizing Annual Parents Days to complement the life at school. This day is celebrated to honour the achievements of the students, dedicated staff and cooperative parents.