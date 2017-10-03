Rawalpindi-Three dacoits, clad in face masks, stormed into a post office in Nawababad Bazaar of Wah Cantt and looted cash on gunpoint, informed sources on Monday. Sources said that dacoits looted Rs 80,000 cash and fled on two motorcycles.



A case has been registered against the dacoits, sources added. According to sources, three unidentified robbers wearing masks and carrying weapons walked into the post office at 9:45am located in Nawababad Bazaar and took the staff hostage on gunpoint. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Wah Cannt Yasir Rabbani, confirmed the incident.



He said that dacoits could loot only Rs 80000 out of Rs 0.5 million to be paid to pensioners, due to resistance shown by some staffers. The police have registered a case on complaint of Post Master Asif and begun investigation. He added that the CCTV footage of the robbery is being used to help identify dacoits.



“We are also probing the post office staff because the dacoits barged into the post office 15 minutes after cash was brought in,” SHO said. He denied the reports that dacoits looted Rs 0.5 million from post office.