rawalpindi-The mourning procession of 10th Muharram ul Harram (Ashura) ended peacefully on Sunday night amid tight security provided by the Rawalpindi police.

To avoid any untoward incident, Punjab government took extra steps to provide security to the mourners participating in the procession. Provincial Minister for Youth and Sports Jehangir Khanzada was present in the division to lead the Punjab Cabinet Committee to monitor the law and order situation on Ashura.

He also visited Hazro along with acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Talat Mehmood Gondal, and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, to review the security arrangements made by police.

All senior and junior police officers including City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SP Security Malik Iqbal, SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and other DPOs and SHOs patrolled along the procession of Ashura.

The city traffic police, under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid, controlled the traffic and facilitated the mourners and other citizens. Two companies of Rangers and a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the entire route of the procession. They put barricades on the roads and slip streets along the route.

According to details, 15 big processions were carried out from Yaadgar-e-Hussain, Satellite Town; Imambargah Balti, Angatpura; Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, College Road; Imambargah Hifazat Ali, Bohar Bazaar; Imambargah Chamanzar Colony; Shah Chan Chiragh, Sadiqabad and other Imambargahs that passed through traditional routes.

The main procession culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah after passing through Murree Road, Eidgah, Asghar Mall Road, Raja Bazaar and Jamia Masjid Road.

During the procession, Zakireen, nauhakhawn and khateeb highlighted the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala for the cause of Islam. In their sermons, the religious scholars called upon the Ummah to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for the glory of Islam.

Acting Commissioner, Talat Mehmood Gondal, and CPO, Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, conducted aerial monitoring of the area and coordinated with control room established at Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation offices.

A senior official told The Nation that organizers of the mourning procession cooperated with the local administration and ended the procession on time, on Imambargah Qadeemi at 9:30 pm. Last year the procession ended after 11pm.

Darul Aloom Taleem ul Quran seminary and a mosque in Raja Bazaar remained closed when the procession was passing through the area and the mourners mourned in Fawara Chowk. This was where sectarian violence erupted in 2013. He said that the police on reports of Special Branch (SB) deployed extra force and turned off the speakers of Sunni mosques on six points including Bohar Bazaar, Banni, Murree Road and Raja Bazaar.

Talking to The Nation, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said, “With the grace of Allah Almighty, the main procession of Muharram ended peacefully and no untoward incident took place anywhere in the city,”

He praised the efforts of all the law enforcement agencies in this regard.

On the other hand, a mourning procession was also taken out on 11th Muharram at Chuhur Chowk. CTP, following orders of CTO, closed Peshawar Road from Chairing Cross to Meharabad Chowk for safe passage of the procession.

CTO Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid told the media that a total of 3 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 127 traffic wardens and 11 junior wardens have been deputed to provide security to the mourning procession and to control traffic.