Islamabad-The case of the two missing girls from Khanna Police Station area is still shrouded in mystery despite a lapse of over 10 months.

Though the police are still groping in the dark, indications suggest that Hudaiba Bibi (14) and Sameeia Ghufran (15) were not picked by someone forcibly but they left their homes at their own.

According to details, Hudaiba Bibi daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Zia Masjid New Shakarial and Sameeia Ghufran daughter of Muhammad Ghufran Abbasi, both first cousins to each other, in December 2016 left the home of Muhammad Ashraf and to date, the family and the police have no clue of their whereabouts. Muhammad Ghufran Abbasi is brother-in-law of Muhammad Ashraf. Ashraf told the police that Sameeia Ghufran frequently used to live at the house of her aunt and on the day of incident, both were together before leaving the home.

Muhammad Ashraf reported the matter to Khanna police and four persons were nominated for the crime in FIR number 402/16 registered under Section 365-B/34 of the PPC. Muhammad Riaz alias Maddo, his mother Naseem Bibi and two others were investigated but the police could not find any clue. According to the complainant, the accused Naseem Bibi enjoyed a bad repute in the locality. Khanna police investigated the matter for first seven months and then the investigation was shifted to CIA. According to the police sources, neither of the girls ever owned mobile phone and the police are unable to establish their contacts with others suspected people to be linked with the case. The investigators, despite hectic efforts, are standing in a dark alley.

The police investigator Inspector Haider Ali, while giving details of the efforts taken by the police department so far, said that they worked very hard to solve the mystery but could not succeed so far. He said that the police checked Dar-ul-Amaan, hospitals, mortuaries, police stations of the four provinces and AJK to get a possible clue about the whereabouts of the girls but found nothing concrete in this regard. Furthermore, he said, the police ran a campaign on mainstream and social media to directly involve public in search of the girls but to no avail.

He said the girls did not carry any mobile phone with them, otherwise, it would have given a lead to the investigators. The investigator said that the police examined the data of the mobile phones of the family members as well but did not get anything that could have led the investigators to a conclusion. When asked whether there was any possibility of the girls having crossed the border, Haider said he himself visited Torkham Border with Afghanistan but the record did not show their (girls) crossing into Afghanistan.

According to sources in the police, a tenant of the complainant had seen the girls leaving their home on the fateful day. “When questioned by the tenant, they (girls) told him that they were going to see a doctor,” said the sources further. He said the girls were carrying a bag with them at that time. According to the sources, out of the four accused nominated in the FIR, two are Pakhtuns and two are Punjabis. “They (the accused) were also investigated but the police could not find a clue even”, they added.

The police on Monday also appeared before Islamabad High Court and sought time of 15 more days to trace out the girls. SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani personally appeared before Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and assured the court of recovering the girls soon. He said that the police have got some clues in this regard.

