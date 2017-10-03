Police officer suspended for having links with criminals

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has suspended a police officer Raja Nadim Zafar on charges of having links with criminals and notorious drug peddlers in Gujar Khan.

The regional police chief has also closed the police line with immediate effect, source said.

Earlier, Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Nadim Zafar, who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, had been replaced with Inspector Ishtiaq Cheema on charges of corruption.

According to sources, RPO Wisal Fakhar, on public complaints and reports of intelligence agencies, launched an investigation against SI Raja Nadim Zafar and found him guilty.

In this regard, a notification (No.SCN/PA/1744-47 dated 2/10/2017) has also been issued, which reads, “SI Nadim Zafar No 01/R during his posting as SHO PS Gujar Khan i.e. 22/5/2017 to 13/9/2017, failed to control the crime in the area. He has been involved in nefarious activities, giving a bad name to the police department. He established close links with criminals, narcotics/drug peddlers and engaged in corrupt practices. Therefore, SI Nadim Zafar of Rawalpindi District has been dismissed from duty”.–Staff Reporter

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period 09:00am to 14:00pm Pindorain, Mehofooz Shaheed, F-6/2, G-8 markaz, Khanaa East, Scheme 1, Athal, F-10/4, G-9 Markaz, I-9/4, PHA-2, G-11/2, D-12/2, Jinnah camp, Al-Noor colony, Noora, Fizai, Khanna-2 feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm RCC-1, RCC-2, RCC-3 feeders and surrounding areas.–APP