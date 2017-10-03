Islamabad-More than eighty patients with confirm dengue virus were brought to the federal capital hospitals for medical treatment during the current season.

According to the date collected by the Ministry of National Health Services & Regulations (NHSR), a total of 329 suspected patients of Dengue virus were brought to the hospitals of federal capitals. The data showed that out of the received number of patients at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) known as polyclinic, 86 patients were tested as dengue positive. It said that 18 people were brought in the hospitals only in the last 48 hours with confirmation of virus in eight patients.

In previous month, PIMS received a total of 27 patients, 15 from urban and 13 from rural areas. Meanwhile, a total of 36 patients, including 15 from urban and 21 from rural areas, were brought to the FGSH. Three confirm cases were reported in the Federal General Hospital (FGH) and one at private Shifa International Hospital.

The Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CA&DD) had formed a Rapid Response Force (RFF), including heads of all hospitals to curb the dengue during the season.

However, a number of federal territory areas were not covered with anti-dengue spray.

Rural areas were mostly reported without the spray where authorities were held responsible for not reaching during the season.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Najeeb Durrani talking to The Nation said that 21 cases in the federal capital were brought from Punjab, 13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 06 Azad Jammu& Kashmir (AJK).

He said that dengue spray teams are efficiently working in all suspected areas especially in rural belt. Dr Durrani also said that anti-dengue spray teams are working on specific guidelines and are sent them to the area where they are called in. He said that surveillance would continue till the end of current season in November and will eliminate the dengue larva.