Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) plans to construct a new OPD block as presently it is attached with the emergency department. Since the only state-of-the-art Cardiac hospital in the division it facilitates a large number of heart patients from AJK, KPK and all other districts.

Talking to this agency, Chief Executive Officer Major General (r) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani informed that keeping in view the abundance of patients coming in Outdoor Patient Department, the hospital administration has decided to construct a separate block for OPD.

There are total 1400-1500 patients coming in OPD every day and this bars the staff to provide proper service.

PC-1 of the project has already been sent to the Punjab Government, however, due to some technical reasons it had to be revised and again send to the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Dr. Azhar, said has been cooperative from day one and would facilitate this project as well.

According to details, a separate building would be constructed to lessen the burden on emergency block and would accommodate more patients with all services.