Rawalpindi-A 14-year-old boy was sodomised by two men at gunpoint in Dhoke Mangtal within limits of the Police Station Ratta Amral.

According to sources, a citizen namely BH appeared before Police Station Ratta Amral officials and lodged a complaint stating that his younger brother AH, a student of class 9th, had been kidnapped by two men when he went for grocery shopping at 5pm on Sunday. He added that the two men took him to a house where they molested him.

A police team brought the victim to hospital for examination after which the doctors declared in a medico legal report that the boy was sexually assaulted.

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, when contacted, said that police have filed a case against the two rapists and ordered for their immediate arrest.