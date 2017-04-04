Islamabad - Ali Haider won the U-17 to U-35 male category of the Second Safari Health Marathon held at Bahria Town late Sunday night while Shanzay secured the female title.

Like the past, Bahria Town continues to organise different healthy and sports-related activities round the year. It was the second edition of the marathon race in which more than 300 males and females participated in 20 different categories starting from U-17 to U-45. The management of Bahria Town had made stringent security measures aimed at avoiding any untoward incident and facilitating the participants of the race.

Commodore Muhammad Ilyas, Vice Executive Project 1 was the chief guest on the occasion, while Sitwat Babar, Project Director Bahria Town, was also present on the occasion. Sitwat Babar dropped a flag to start the race from Safari Club. It was a fun and festivity all-around as people from all walks of life participated in the event with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The organisers had made sure the participants were provided with juices and drinking water right from the start to finish. It was quite amazing that participants completed the route despite the fact that they had to cover a long distance. People in late 50s and even 60s also took keen interest and participated in the race. The marathon concluded at the Mini Golf Club Bahria Town.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, CMDR M Ilyas said that Bahria Town had always arranged healthy activities for its residents. He said that purpose to organise such events is to create awareness about healthy activities among people of all age groups. He also appreciated the efforts of Sitwat Babar for organising the event in grand style.

While sharing her views, Sitwat Babar thanked all the participants and Bahria Town management for helping her to organise such a grand event. She promised very soon exclusive female events would be conducted. She also said that Bahria Town is ready to host the 4th edition of Bahria Town International $15,000 ladies squash championship when once the Pakistan Squash Federation lifts the ban. She said that they need just a month’s time to make all arrangements for holding the event.

Later the chief guest distributed shields and certificates among the participants. Ali Haider won the U-17 to U-35 male category while Shanzy took ladies category title, Brig Syed Abid Ali won the U-36 to U-45 category title while Sadia Sikandari took female category title. Participants were also served with a dinner at the closing ceremony as well.