Rawalpindi - The notorious gangster, Arshad Langra, on Monday escaped from police custody from the premises of district courts. The gangster was arrested by Rangers and personnel of intelligence agency during a search operation from his residence at Haji Mohalla three days ago.

Arshad Langra was a proclaimed offender delisted by courts in eight cases and wanted by police in more than 100 cases registered against him with different police stations of the twin cities ranging from robbery, attempted murder, fraud, land grabbing, kidnapping, cheating to criminal intimidation. He escaped from the court premises where he was brought by Race Course police to produce before a court of law.

City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Abbasi suspended SI Nadeem Altaf from Race Course Police for his negligence. The SI was escorting Arshad Langra in the court from where he escaped.

Different courts had declared Langra as proclaimed offender. He was arrested by Rangers on Friday during a search operation from Haji Mohalla at Peoples Colony. Officials of Rangers handed over the criminal to Race Course police for further investigation.

Separately, Civil Line police claimed to have arrested nine-member gang allegedly involved in different cases of robbery and other crimes.

The SHO Police Station Civil Line Imran Abbas said that initially two men were arrested for their suspicious activities and during investigation they revealed about their other accomplices.

He said that on their information, the police carried out different raids and arrested seven other members of the gang. The police recovered nine pistols, gold jewelry, and cash money from the custody of the arrested men.