Rawalpindi-Police Monday busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its nine members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar constituted a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Civil Line Police Station, Muhammad Imran Abbas. The team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminals identified

as Sulman alias Toora, ring leader, Zubair Khan, Naseeb Jana, Abdul Rehman alias Toti, Farhan Khan, Dawa Jan, Hayat Khan and Mir Alam who are members of an inter-district dacoit gang and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crime cases. The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, including looting cash, mobile and motorcycle snatching and other crimes in Rawalpindi and other districts.

Police also recovered gold ornaments, cash Rs 150,000, eight pistols 30 bore, one 32 bore pistol and 55 rounds from their possession. He said that the CPO had assigned the task to Superintendent Police Potohar to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling is being maintained in the area. A case has been registered against the nabbed persons while further

investigation is underway.