Islamabad - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students on Monday achieved a milestone by securing top position in engineering competition held in USA.

As per details, NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) students won first position at the Stanford Centre on Longevity Design Challenge held in California USA.

The NUST students defeated top 9 teams from around the world, including MIT, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Cornell, Virginia Tech and University of Waterloo.

The Stanford Centre on Longevity Design Challenges a worldwide competition that offers cash prizes and free entrepreneur mentorship. The theme of this year’s competition was “Innovating Aging in Place” focusing on design projects and products which are modeled to improve the quality of life for individuals aging in their homes.

A final year project titled Tremor Acquisition and Minimisation (TAME) developed by three electrical engineering students of NUST - SEECS, Awais Shafique, Hooriya Anam and Arsalan Javed, was selected as one of the finalists in the competition. TAME is a wearable device for real-time pathological wrist tremor suppression that enables tremor patients performs routine tasks without any assistance.

The device has a sensor near the wrist which tracks the wearer’s tremor profile and electrodes that stimulate the muscles to counteract the tremor and suppress it.

Instead of a conventional glove, TAME is a wearable device, small and light weight enough to be discreetly worn under a shirt. The device’s sensors and electrodes correspond to positions recommended by neurologists and physiotherapists.