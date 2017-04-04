Islamabad-District Administration Islamabad is organising a free Pollen Allergy Relief Camp at Aabpara Community Centre, Islamabad from Tuesday (April 4) which will continue till April 14.

All the medicines will be provided free of charge to the allergy patients. The timing of camp will be from 9 am to 4 pm. Three kinds of treatment facilities will be available at camp including allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani.

The meeting was attended by the Director Administration, Farasat Ali Khan, DHO, Islamabad, Dr Tahir, Dr Najeeb Durrani, Dr Athar Rana, Hakeem Rizwan Hafeez, and representatives of pharmaceutical companies including Shaheen Chemist, D Watson, High Noon Laboratory, Four Star chemist, M Sons and donated medicines for the camp.

Lok Virsa to announce Archives Restoration project today

Lok Virsa would announce Archives Restoration, Digitisation Project and Museum Upgradation plan today (Tuesday).

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed, Director Smithsonian Institution USA Dr Paul Taylor and others speakers would brief the participants about the restoration and digitization project.

An official of Lok Virsa told this agency that internationally Lok Virsa has begun linkages that would establish a working relationship with Smithsonian in Washington DC. He said that Lok Virsa would revamp its archives with the help of Smithsonian to capitalise upon Music classes, initially for Tabla, flute and Rubab Production of audio albums, video DVDs and discovery of new folk artists.