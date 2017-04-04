Rawalpindi- Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday issued notices to owner of illegal houses being constructed at the Faisal Town.

In a press release, RDA spokesperson stated that the authority issued notices to owner of under-construction of Tanveer Villas at Faisal Town. The notices asked the owners to stop the illegal construction and advertisement for sale of the villas. The notices warned the owner to stop the construction and advertisement otherwise the under-construction villas would be sealed.

The RDA spokesperson said that the authority’s enforcement staff had launched a campaign against unauthorised commercial and residential constructions in the areas controlled by the authority.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Azmat Mahmood, also acting as managing director of RDA, had directed the enforcement staff to have crackdown on unauthorised constructions.