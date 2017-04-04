Rawalpindi- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has dismissed former Station House Officer Police Station Waris Khan Inspector Malik Allah Yar and Sub Inspector (SI) Arfad Qamar from the police department for showing negligence during official duty. According to available details, SHO Inspector Malik Allah Yar and SI Arfad had registered a case number 558/2014 under sections 506/427/147/148 of PPC with Police Station Waris Khan in violation of court order that barred police from entertaining the complaint. Earlier, CPO in the light of inquiry report also forfeited one year service of both officers. The RPO during an orderal room rejected their appeals and shown the door to two police officers.

Meanwhile, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja ordered registration of criminal case against an assistant sub inspector for embezzling TA bills, informed a spokesman. The RPO also asked the district police officer Jhelum to take departmental action against accused ASI identified as Maqsood Ahmed. According to details, RPO Wisal Fakhar on a complaint directed District Police Officer Jhelum to hold inquiry against ASI Maqsood Ahmed for making embezzlement in TA bills of national volunteers. DPO initiated a detailed inquiry against the ASI and declared him guilty during the inquiry besides recommending strict departmental action against the ASI, who was deputed as Cash Moharar. In the light of inquiry report, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja asked the police to lodge a criminal case against ASI Maqsood Ahmed besides taking departmental action against the corrupt police officer. Meanwhile, RPO issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers. RPO posted Inspector Tariq Masood in Rawalpindi district while transferred ASI Muhammad Mehboob from Chakwal and posted him in Attock district and transferred ASI Muhammad Gulzar from Jhelum and posted him at Rawalpindi district.