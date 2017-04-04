Islamabad - Kohsar police have arrested three thieves who were involved in stealing spare parts from the parked vehicles, said the police. The accused later identified as Sajjad Ahmed alias Shehzad, Shakeel Ahmed and Akaash Ali Gillani used to steal LCDs and tyres of the vehicles parked in the city markets. The police have recovered several tyres along with stolen LCDs from the accused. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. Local police along with Rangers, in a search operation, held three suspects from the area. The search was conducted in the area of Shahidra and village Mandla. The police also recovered heavy cache of weapons as it searched 600 houses, said the police.