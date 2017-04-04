Islamabad-Islamabad Model College I-10/1 Monday organised a four-day Teachers Training Workshop to enhance quality and teaching practices of the educationists.

The training was arranged for junior lady teachers to introduce modern techniques in teaching staff for the junior section. The workshop was attended by 44 lady teachers.

Seven training sessions on different topics were held for which learned and well-known resource persons / teacher trainers were invited from the education system of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Prof. Dr Samina Nadeem, Prof. Rashid Saleem, Assistant Prof. Fiaz Nadeem, Assistant Prof. MuddassirAltaf, Asma Imran (ST), Prof. Dr Zafar Iqbal Malik and Assistant Prof. Naveed Anjum Naveed shared their knowledge and experiences with the audience and elucidated multiple areas of the teaching profession. During their sessions, the resource persons illuminated the audience how they could incorporate the latest instructional techniques in their teaching work to improve learning outcomes.

They especially emphasised the fact that student-centred and interactive methods of teaching had produced far better results and there was a need to bring them into the classrooms of our public sector institutions.

The whole activity was arranged indigenously without any support or resources from outside under the visionary leadership of the principal, Prof. Dr Ali Ahmad Kharal, ex-Director General FDE, Islamabad. The headmistress Nighat Khalid remarked that it was a rare thing for public sector institutions and a golden opportunity for young teachers to learn the ropes. She added that the worthy principal had set an example for other schools and colleges to emulate.