Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations against drug mafia in various parts of county and recovered 551kg narcotics, ANF HQ spokesman said on Thursday.

He said ANF also apprehended six smugglers including three ladies and impounded three vehicles.

According to him, ANF carried out six raids in different countries and recovered 551kg drugs comprising 345kg opium and 206kg hashish while arrested six drug offenders including a lady and seized six vehicles.

The operations were conducted at Islamabad, Lahore, Kohat, Hyderabad, Chaghi and Lasbela. “The recovered drugs worth Rs674 million in international market,” he said.

He said ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation seized a Toyota Pick-up (double cabin) parked unattended at general area near Rud, Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chaghi.

Search of the vehicle resulted in seizure of 345kg opium which was concealed in improvised cavities of the vehicle.

As per initial information, the drug was intended for handing over to another narcotics gang for further transportation.

In another intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Pothohar Jeep near Ramzan Hotel, Quetta-Karachi Highway, Tehsil Hub, District Lasbela and recovered 195 Kg Hashish during search of the jeep. Hashish was contained in secret cavities of the jeep. The operation also resulted in arrest of two persons identified as Muhammad Hayat and Sami Ullah, both residents of Lasbela.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested a foreign bound passenger identified as Anwar Ali resident of Kurram Agency at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad while he was boarding for Dubai by Flight No EK-613, recovering 349 gram hashish concealed in his shoulder bag.

ANF Lahore recovered 150 gram hashish while arresting a lady drug peddler namely Nusrat Bibi resident of Lahore. She was arrested near Darbar Roday Shah, Eidgah Road, Gohawa Lahore.

ANF Peshawar stopped a suspected a Suzuki Mehran car near New Toll Plaza, Indus Highway, Kohat and recovered 4.8kg hashish during search of the car. A person on board identified as Muhammad Saud resident of Khyber Agency was apprehended during the operation.

ANF Karachi arrested a drug supplier identified as Hazoor Bux resident of Tando Allah Yar, recovering 5 Kg Hashish from his personal possession.

He was arrested near Wadhowa Bus Stop, Super Highway, Hyderabad. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway, he said.

ISRAR AHMED