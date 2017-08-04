Rawalpindi - With reference to 14 August Celebrations announced by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab, Fatima Jinnah Women University organised divisional level competitions on Thursday.

Events on Independence Day will continue till August 14, 2017, a spokesperson said. He said Independence Day celebrations started with qirat and naat competition which was organised by Islamic Studies Department of FJWU. Students from different Universities were participated in the competition Students were judged on different categories like selection of Surah, pronunciation, voice and tempo, he said.

In Qirat Competition Hafiz Muhmmad Rizwan (UET Taxila) got 1st position, Shoaib Hassan (Arid Agricultural University) got 2nd and Fouzia Wahid (Arid Agricultural University) got 3rd position, whereas In Naat competition Afaq Aslam (UET Taxila) got 1st position, Hafiz Muhmaad Rizwan (UET Taxila) got 2nd and Syeda Kainat Fatima (Arid Agricultural University) got 3rd position.

At the end of the competitions, chief guest Prof, Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi appreciated the students for their participation and distributed certificates to them, he informed.