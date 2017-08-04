Islamabad - All wings of Islamabad police should ensure best coordination with one another to effectively combat crimes and get advance information about events of important nature being held in the city.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Khalid Khan Khattak while reviewing the security and crime-combating strategy in a meeting held here at Central Police Lines.

The meeting was attended among others by Assistant Inspector General (Operations), Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) and AIG Special Branch.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest, said the police officials.

He directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well as strict checking at police pickets. He ordered all police officials for reviewing security arrangements themselves around media houses and educational institutions.

“No laxity in this regard would be tolerated,” he added.

Khattak directed the police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit.

He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed soon.

The IGP stressed to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving their complaints.

He directed to take elaborate measures for making Islamabad more secure and to conduct search and combing operations on regular basis following National Action Plan. He said that extra vigilance should be maintained at entry and exit points of the city and movement of suspects to be monitored.

Meanwhile, law-enforcing agencies held nine suspects during a search operation in the area of Sabzi Mandi and Shams Town police stations.