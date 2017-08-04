Islamabad - The Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has replaced a senior bureaucrat for a National Security Workshop to be held here at National Defence University (NDU) between September 11 to October 13 2017.

Akhtar Jan (BS-21), Senior Joint Secretary, Industries and Production Division was nominated for the workshop but the competent authority has now approved the nomination of Sheikh Anser Aziz as principal candidate in place of Akhtar Jan who has now been nominated as alternate candidate for the subject workshop.

According to a letter issued by the Establishment Division on August 1, 2017, four persons including three bureaucrats and the mayor have been included in the list of ‘Principal Candidates’ while three bureaucrats including Akhtar Jan have been placed on the list of ‘Alternate Candidates’.

Meanwhile, on the direction of National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library, the National Assembly Secretariat has announced to blacklist M/S Habib Rafiq from performing any construction or building project in the NA Secretariat.

The announcement came after a joint inquiry committee fixed the responsibility for the delay of a project (family suites and servant quarters in the Parliament Lodges) causing heavy loss to the National Exchequer by M/S Habib Rafiq (Pvt) Ltd.

In a letter written to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Thursday, the NA Secretariat maintained that the inquiry committee revealed that the M/S Habib Rafiq exploited tax-payers money as it caused unwarranted delay in construction of 104 family suites and 500 servant quarters in the Parliament Lodges.

The letter stated its apprehension that the poor workmanship of the said company can cause similar loss to other projects across the country.

The joint inquiry committee comprising of NA Secretariat as client and CDA as executing agency probed the matter on the direction of the House and Library Committee chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi.



