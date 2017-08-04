Islamabad - Promotion of breastfeeding could save the lives of 0.82 million children under the age of five, globally, by achieving enhanced rates of breastfed children, a joint report released by WHO-UNICEF said on Thursday. The report stated that no country in the world fully meets the recommended breastfeeding standards and that only 23 countries, out of 194 nations, have exclusive breastfeeding rates above 60 per cent.

As per report, Pakistan stands at 18 per cent for “Early initiation of breastfeeding” and only 37.7 per cent mothers practice “Exclusive Breastfeeding for six months.”

Statistics suggested that 44 per cent of Pakistani children are stunted (lower height for age, having poor cognition and other development milestones). Compliance to early initiation of breastfeeding; exclusive breastfeeding and complimentary breast feeding for two years could significantly reduce stunting in Pakistan.

The report said that breastfeeding has cognitive and health benefits for both infants and their mothers. Children who are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life are 14 times more likely to survive than non-breastfed children.

It also helps prevent diarrhoea and pneumonia which are major causes of death in infants. Mothers who breastfeed have a reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer, two leading causes of death among women.

“Breastfeeding gives babies the best possible start in life,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. “Breast milk works like a baby’s first vaccine, protecting infants from potentially deadly diseases and giving them all the nourishment they need to survive and thrive.”

Breastfeeding is pivotal for the achievement of many of the Sustainable Development Goals. It improves nutrition (SDG2), prevents child mortality and decreases the risk of non-communicable diseases (SDG3), and supports cognitive development and education (SDG4). Finally breastfeeding is also an enabler to ending poverty, promoting economic growth and reducing inequalities.

In a Demographic Health Survey conducted by Nutrition Civil Society Alliance Pakistan it was revealed that as many as the 22 percent deaths of newborn babies could be prevented if the government and other quarters concerned make adequate arrangements to stop trends of bottle feedings the ratio of which is around 50 percent among Pakistani mothers.

In the survey it said that if the breastfeeding is initiated within the first hour of birth it could prevent the deaths of 22 of newborn babies.

It added that it helps to survive 16 per cent deaths of newborns, if breastfeeding is started within the first 24 hours of birth. Breastfeeding is not only beneficial to the baby but is associated with decreased maternal postpartum blood loss, reduces breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and osteoporosis.

According to an estimate, the bottle feeding ratio among mothers in the country was 37.1 per cent in 2006-07 to 37.7 per cent in 2012-13. However, when it comes to the bottle-feeding rate, Pakistan has no close competitors; bottle-feeding rates have risen from an already undesirable 32.1 per cent in 2006-07 to a shamefully high 41 per cent in 2012-13. Now, the trend exceeded even from 50 per cent, which is alarming in the future.

