PTI to hold public gathering for I-Day

RAWALPINDI: PTI district chapter will hold a mammoth public gathering at Mareer Chowk at Murree Road on August 13 in connection with celebration of 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. The rally will be held at 8pm while fireworks will also be displayed at 12am. The leaders of district will address the party workers.

A 22-member committee comprising of five MPAs and district and city representatives has been constituted to finalise the arrangements of the rally, said PTI District President Syed Zahid Kazmi while talking to a group of journalists here on Thursday. He was flanked by PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Tariq.

Addressing the media men, he said like other parties, PTI would also celebrate the 70th Independence Day with zeal and fervour by holding a public rally at Mareer Chowk on Murree Road and firework would also be set off to celebrate the Independence Day. –Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa announces schedule of events for August

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok) Virsa has announced an exciting schedule of events for month of August, 2017.

According to schedule issued by Lok Virsa, a launching ceremony of computerized Library Catalogue, folk band concert and 70th Independence Day celebrations would be held at Lok Virsa. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the events aimed to promote cultural heritage of the country and to highlight the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the Independence of the country.

She said, “Lok Virsa was making efforts to inculcate knowledge about our culture and music in the younger generation, which was the future of the country.”–APP

Woman allegedly tortured to death by in-laws

Islamabad: A female was allegedly tortured to death by in-laws over a domestic dispute within the jurisdiction of Kohsar police.

According to media reports, Muhammad Waheed, father of the victim lodged a complaint with local police that suspect Fahad had got married with (M*),his daughter four months ago and now on domestic row, suspects Fahad Mehmood, Muhammad Irshad, Aaftab and Mehtab through a planning killed his daughter by subjecting her to severe torture.

Police have registered a case against five suspects including her mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband and two others and started investigation.–Online

1100 CTIs to be appointed in colleges

RAWALPINDI: Punjab government has decided to appoint fresh master degree holders as College Teacher Internees (CTI) in all government colleges throughout the province including Rawalpindi.

According to media reports in Rawalpindi about 1100 CTIs including 600 male and 500 female will be appointed the CTIs will be recruited for 9 months.

Sources said on one hand the process of induction of teachers on vacant posts in colleges by Punjab Public Service Commission is underway and on the other hand government has issued directives for launching process of recruitment of CITs against vacant posts of teachers so that the students who are seeking admission in the colleges could not face the problem of shortage of teachers.–Online

DC for removal of illegal speed breakers

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi has issued orders for removing illegal speed breakers from Chak Beli Khan Road.

Speed breakers in large number were constructed illegally on Chak Beli Khan Link Venice road and the residents of Bayan Ishara, Dhok Bhatti, Daim and other villages were facing difficulties in travelling.–Online