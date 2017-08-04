Islamabad - Reforms in the education of government-run schools in the federal city has become a distant dream, as the institutions are still facing shortage of around 4000 teachers, an official said on Thursday.

Around 422 educational institutes including model and FG set-up are being run by Federal Directorate of Education under Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD).

“The institutes are holding around 250,000 students in schools and colleges and facing severe shortage of teaching staff particularly of science subjects,” an official from FDE told The Nation.

The government had vowed to fill the vacant posts and resolve the issues of daily wages teaching staff; however, both issues not have still been addressed by the ministry.

“Educational institutes will reopen from the next week and the students will again suffer the same situation of teachers shortage where the heads of institutes, ‘manages’ classes to overcome this issue,” the official said.

The official added that on the one side where already educational institutes were facing shortage, the retirement of teachers also increased the problem.

Only in model institutions around 650 teachers are required and out of this number 40 per cent requirement is regarding shortage of science teacher, added official.

“FDE was trying to meet the issue with daily wages teachers but their absorption will also not solve the problem completely,” the official said.

He said that there are around 2500 daily wages staff employed in FDE intuitions, while the set up required more than 3500 teachers. Moreover, the non-payment of salaries to daily-wages and their repeated strikes also harm the academic activities in the institutions.

The official informed The Nation that in June 2010, new service rules for FDE were approved by establishment but because of personal vendettas the officials did not implement it.

He said, after 2009, no new hiring has been done and as per 2012 survey 2200 posts were said to be filled. “However, the non-serious behaviour of the officials led to the situation that now the system lacks 4000 teachers and majorly in science subjects,” he added. A principal of a model college seeking anonymity said that the crises of teachers will be more severe in upcoming years as no practical measures have been taken to solve this problem in last four years.

“The ministry and daily wages are at loggerheads in court and on roads after every three months while the retirement of teachers has also intensified the shortage,” he said.

According to him, a number of teachers instead of educational institutes are serving in the ministry and FDE while on the other hand principals are also not allowed to hire the teaching staff on contract basis.

“There is no rationalised policy to address the issue while contractual appointments like in provinces should be allowed to fill the gap,” he said. A senior official at CADD informed The Nation that ministry experimented to take services of youth who were appointed through National Internship Program (NIP) but the idea didn’t work, as they lacked the teaching experience themselves.

“NIP graduates though gave the shoulder but it was not a permanent solution,” said principal. President, Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Malik Ameer Khan talking to The Nation said the vacant posts could be filled by simply implementing the June 2010 policy.

Current Secretary and FDE head taken multiple measures addressing educational intuitions and this could also be resolved in a week, he said.

Spokesperson CADD Attique-ur-Rehman talking to The Nation said that daily wages employees have moved the court for regularisation, while government has given a policy to absorb them in the system; however, they are reluctant in accepting the solution.

He said that there is a sufficient requirement of teachers in the educational institutes under FDE institutions and ministry is taking the issue on top priority to solve it.

