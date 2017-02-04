Rawalpindi-The customs authorities have foiled a smuggling bid of heroin tactfully concealed in power banks scheduled to be dispatched to China, Customs spokesperson informed here on Friday.

He said customs recovered 660-gram heroin during an action at International Mail Office and the heroin was concealed in electronic devices. A case was registered while teams were constituted to arrest the accused.

According to him, a smuggler identified as Zahid Gull, hails from Peshawar, adopted a new way to transfer their items from one country to another. He said the smuggler has concealed the heroin in power banks tactfully and booked this parcel in Peshawar for China.

On a tip off, the customs officials, following orders of Deputy Collector (DC) Customs at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) Nagma-e-Tehniyat, conducted search of parcels in International Mail Officer and recovered heroin.

A case was registered against the smuggler while further investigation was on, he said.

On the other hand, a gang of three robbers snatched a container loaded with precious stuff from a trader on GT Road within limits of Police Station Gujar Khan. The victim owner Farooq appeared before police and lodged complaint that a gang of three robbers arrived on a corolla car at Majid Morr and stopped his container at gunpoint.

He added the robbers tied the drivers and other staff with ropes and threw them into bushes. He said the value of stolen container was Rs 6 million. Police registered case and started investigation.