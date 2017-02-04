Islamabad - An accused impersonating himself as an advisor to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Friday moved his bail application before a local court.

An Additional District and Sessions Judge, Raja Asif would take up on February 7 this bail plea moved by the accused Syed Athar Naeem Abbas.

Earlier, the officials of cyber-crime cell of FIA had produced the accused before the court of Senior Civil Judge Abdul Ghafoor and sought the physical custody of the impersonator.

They requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused, as the agency needed him for further investigations in this matter.

The court had accepted application of FIA officials and remanded the accused into the physical custody of the agency for two days.

Now, the impersonator has approached the court seeking his bail in this matter.

The FIA cyber-crime cell had arrested the accused levelling the charges that he was involved in harassing the higher government officials by impersonating himself as advisor to Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The accused used to make phone calls to joint secretary admin of Federal Ministry of Commerce and Managing Director (MD) Utility Stores Corporation for his vested interests.

After receiving complaints from various quarters, assistant registrar of Supreme Court of Pakistan had lodged a complaint with FIA and registered a case against the accused.