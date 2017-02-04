Wah cantt - The Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan during his visit to Wah General Hospital on Friday directed the concerned authorities to complete first phase of the project before July this year.

A 100-bed hospital will be established in the first phase, which will be expanded to 500 beds in second and third phases at the cost Rs 8 billion.

During his visit, he directed Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Talat Mahmood Gondal and health authorities to ensure completion of first phase of the hospital which would be consisted on 100 beds. He directed the authorities that no delay in the phase-1 completion would be tolerated at any cost.

He also expressed his concern over authorities’ failure to carpet the road leading to the hospital which is delayed since long. He also directed the concerned authorities to add environmental beauty to the hospital.

Later, he addressed party workers at the residence of President PML district Rawalpindi chapter Sardar Mumtaz Khan at Lalarukh Wah Cantt.