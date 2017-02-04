ISLAMABAD- A two-day training workshop on ‘Strengthening Innovative Library Leaders’ concludes on Friday at Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) National Centre after equipping librarians with knowledge of modern professional trends. The objective of the workshop was to train librarians to meet the challenges of the digital era by grooming their leadership skills.

The workshop was held in collaboration with Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organization (PLWO).

Federal Secretary Science and Technology, Fazal Abbas Maken was the chief guest at the inaugural session of workshop. In his address, he emphasized on capacity building of the librarians to meet the challenges of present digital era.

He appreciated and lauded the role of PASTIC and Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organization (PLWO) for taking this specific initiative.

He said that such efforts should be continued for the capacity building of librarians and information professionals. Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman PSF and Naveed Qamar, President PLWO were the guests of honour. Naveed Qamar said that acquiring necessary knowledge and insight about innovative options in library leadership development and competencies is the dire need of present digital era.

Overall 40 librarians and information professionals from all over Pakistan attended this workshop.