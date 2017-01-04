Islamabad-Students of the Quaid-e-Azam University on Tuesday organised a briefing on illegal occupation of the university’s land aimed to create awareness about current developments and future prospects of the issue.

The briefing was organised by students of the Department of Physics to discuss possible solution of the illegal occupation of the university’s land.

Addressing the students and faculty about the historical background of the issue, Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy said that it is not a first attempt to grab the QAU’s land. “The Capital Development Authority (CDA) should deal with villagers and take an immediate action against land grabbers,” he said.

He viewed that a long term comprehensive campaign against the illegal occupation of the university’s land could be fruitful.

Dr Hoodbhoy said that though a few political parties condemned the illegal occupation, yet mere condemnation is not enough. “They must come forward and join the QAU’s stance against land grabbers,” he said.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, President Academic Staff Association (ASA), QAU, in his address demanded a swift action against land grabbers.

“University faculty, staff, students and alumni are on the same page to fight against illegal occupation of Quaid-i-Azam University land,” he said.

Dr Jamil Aslam, Sectary ASA, QAU, said that a large chunk of the university land is under occupation. He said the government should resolve this issue on priority basis otherwise there would be no other option but to stage protests against the illegal occupation.