Islamabad-Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that encroachments pose a major threat to the beauty and symmetry of Islamabad. He said that the concerned formations of CDA and MCI and would act jointly and swiftly to remove encroachments from the city.

He stated this while chairing a high-level meeting here at CDA Headquarters Tuesday.

Senior officers of the Authority also attended the meeting.

Anti-encroachment drive should be set afloat with full vigour while three days deadline would be given to all encroachers in the city to voluntarily remove their encroachments, he said.

At the expiry of deadline, he said, operation would be launched with all means and measures available.

The Mayor that anti-encroachment drive will target all illegal kiosks, tea stalls etc, illegal occupation of government sports ground, all illegal tuck shops, use of hand carts etc in parks and recreational areas.

The operation will further target car sheds and other illegal constructions in vacant plots outside the premises of houses in residential areas, he remarked.

Sale of items outside premises of shops in commercial centres, markets, marakiz and class 3 shopping centres will be targeted during operation.