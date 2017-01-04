Rawalpindi-The Foundation University Islamabad Campus (FUIC) organised Tuesday a welcome party for the new MBBS and BDS students. Maj Gen. (Retd) Khadim Hussain, Rector FUIC, was the chief guest on the occasion. Maj Gen (Retd) Dr Akhtar Waheed, Director FUIC and Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Sheikh, Dean Foundation University College of Dentistry were also present.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Jan-2017 here.
FUIC holds welcome party
