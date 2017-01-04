Rawalpindi-The Foundation University Islamabad Campus (FUIC) organised Tuesday a welcome party for the new MBBS and BDS students. Maj Gen. (Retd) Khadim Hussain, Rector FUIC, was the chief guest on the occasion. Maj Gen (Retd) Dr Akhtar Waheed, Director FUIC and Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Sheikh, Dean Foundation University College of Dentistry were also present.