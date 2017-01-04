Islamabad-A writ petition against the unbridled adulteration in food items and medicines in the federal capital was moved in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday and sought court’s intervention in this matter. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and issued notices to the Islamabad district administration and other respondents directing them to submit their reply in this matter.

The IHC bench issued these directions in a petition of Muhammad Kowkab Iqbal Advocate who is petitioner in person in this matter. In his petition, he prayed to the court to direct the government to set up a food and drug authority like in USA to prevent this menace. Kowkab cited federal secretary ministry of health, secretary interior, secretary ministry of food and drug regulations, secretary law and secretary cabinet division, chief commissioner and deputy commissioner Islamabad as respondents. He contended in the petition that there is rampant adulteration in this country without any check from salt to peppers, milk, meat and medicines.

The petitioner argued that pure food act of 1964 is like a dead statute and not implemented while the food inspectors indulged in corruption. “The drug act and its rules are being openly violated and drug inspectors are not performing their duty,” he added.

Advocate Kowkab mentioned news reports according to which 20 brands of mineral water were contaminated. He pointed out that Chinese set up pig forms in Tarbela from where pig’s meat was transported to Islamabad and then mixed with beef.

He added that the situation is alarming when expired medicines are sold openly in the market. The petitioner said that Punjab chief minister has been taking measures against adulteration but federal capital is neglecting this issue. Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the government to set up food and drug authority to check the menace.

Courts grants bail to wife of additional session judge

SHAHID RAO

ISLAMABAD – A local court on Tuesday granted interim bail to wife of an additional sessions judge in a case of allegedly torturing a 10-year-old housemaid while the girl was handed over to her parents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Asif Mehmood Khan granted interim bail to Maheen Zafar against the surety bonds worth of Rs30,000 and directed her to approach the area magistrate for confirmation of her bail.

During the hearing, father and other family members of the housemaid Tayyaba submitted stamps papers, saying that they had forgiven Maheen without any pressure. They further added that they have no objection if court grants her bail or release her from this case.

The father stated that he personally investigated the matter and found that the case was baselessly registered.

Therefore, the court accepted Maheen’s bail and directed her to approach the area magistrate in this matter.

Meanwhile, the family approached the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani to get the custody of the girl.

Father of the girl Muhammad Azam had submitted the application and sought the custody of his daughter. On this occasion, the girl’s other family members including her mother, uncle and aunt were also present.

Earlier, the Chief Justice IHC had also taken notice of the incident on December 29 and directed IHC Registrar to conduct an inquiry into this matter and submit a report within two days.

According to the contents of FIR, Tayyaba daughter of Muhammad Azam stated she is a housemaid at the house of Raja Khurram. She said that Maheen alias Manoo Baji wife of Raja Khurram put her hands on a burning stove to chastise her for the loss of a broom that was later found within the house.

In the FIR, the girl accused that her ‘masters’ used to keep her locked in a small storeroom where there is a water tank. These people often beat me and did not provide with meals several times. I am here for the last two years and my parents did not come. Sometime back they came and handed me to these people after taking some money, she added. The girl said that she did not know the address of her house.