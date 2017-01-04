ISLAMABAD-The National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) has initiated an interdepartmental inquiry into alleged malpractices and maladministration following the petition marked by the president secretariat, an official said on Tuesday.

The official, who wished anonymity, informed The Nation that the institute has sought reply from departments on allegations mentioned in the application.

However, the inquiry has not reached its conclusion despite lapse of several months when the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) had forwarded the application marked by the president secretariat.

According to the documents available with The Nation, a resident had filed a petition with the president secretariat last year alleging administration of NIRM was involved in malpractices.

The applicant had raised multiple issues in the complaint and alleged that by birth handicapped persons were being charged at the NIRM while death rate at Operation Theater was also not being maintained.

It was also said in application that some officials were involved in using hospital facilities for their personal use while nepotism and favouritism were also multiplying miseries of patients.

The applicant had also questioned the qualification of some doctors working on senior posts whose negligence in their profession has become a serious threat to public health.

Taking notice on the application, the president secretariat forwarded the petition to the Health Wing in the Ministry of CADD for fair and impartial investigation into alleged malpractices and maladministration in NIRM. The CADD asked the NIRM administration to initiate an inquiry in this regard.

However, a source said the inquiry was not going to conclude as the persons accused in the application were given the responsibility of investigating the matter.

Later, head of the administration that was given responsibility of inquiry was replaced and new one was appointed to inquire the matter.

However, the official informed The Nation that progress on inquiry remained slow and still it is not completed although the issue was raised in August last year.

“Once the inquiry report was submitted to the ministry but it was not accepted and the CADD asked to reinvestigate the matter,” he added.

But the administration viewed that the application was moved by some circles because of personal grudges.

The notification issued by the CADD states: “NIRM is directed to furnish a comprehensive report examining all the aspects for necessary action. This may be treated as urgent”.

Meanwhile, a letter issued to the Urology Department by NIRM administration questioning the death rate on OT states: “Since considerable time has lapsed and reply is still awaited. You are, therefore, requested to please reply above allegation pertaining to your departments for onward transmission to the CADD immediately”.

Meanwhile, Director NIRM Zahid Larik while talking to The Nation said that the inquiry was initiated before his assuming the charge as top official of the institute and the issue is being dealt by the ministry.

NIRM was established for the rehabilitation of disable persons and worked under CADD.