Islamabad-After a long break, citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took a sigh of relief from continuous dry spell with the first drizzle on Tuesday morning.

“The spell is expected to continue till Saturday with intermittent rains,” Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Ghulam Rasool told this agency.

He shared that two more spells are expected in January, adding that the rain spells would have good effects on crops overall.

Explaining the reason of the long dry spell, he stated that according to the weather patterns of Pakistan, after ending El Nino, usually a long dry spell occurs and as the last system was over in May, it is result of the climate activity.