Islamabad - Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that after revamping Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO), repair/maintenance and carpeting of 116 kilometre roads have been completed.

Efforts are being made to complete the projects at less than the estimated cost so that sufficient amount could be saved, he added.

He said that acting upon the policy of self-reliance and self-sustainability all formations of CDA are being strengthened both financially and administratively.

The mayor said that after assuming the responsibility regarding development of the city, MPO was revamped and 116 kilometre roads including Constitution Avenue, Pir Sohawa, G-8 Roundabout, Secretariat Blocks, Sector D-12, Convention Centre, Diplomatic Enclave, Service Road (North) Sector E-11, Khyaban-e-Suharwardi, Serena Chowk, VIP Loop Faizabad Chowk, Khayaban-e-Iqbal and Margalla Road had been carpeted. If these roads were carpeted by any other organisation it would have cost Rs295 million, however, by utilising available resources the MPO Directorate has saved Rs190 million.

He said that federal government is acting upon the policy of self-reliance and it is a matter of honour that CDA and MCI are also following the tradition set by the federal government and available resources are being utilised to make federal capital a modern city.