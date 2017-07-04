Islamabad - In continuation of its campaign against poor life safety measures, the officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) inspected 96 occupancies during May.

According to the CDA officials, the occupancies were inspected by the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate (E&DM) of the corporation to check safety measures under the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations 2010. The occupancies which were visited during the month include 16 residential and 16 educational buildings. The buildings include 15 high rise buildings (15 M and above) and five government-owned buildings. In this connection, 79 advisory reports were also issued.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the concerned officers to ensure latest training of officers and technical staff of E&DM at local and international levels so that they could be equipped with modern technical knowledge of how to control the situation in case of any emergency. The mayor further directed to take necessary steps for creating awareness among the general public about the precautionary and safety measures against the fire incidents for minimum losses. He said that implementation of Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations 2010 would be ensured. He said that consolidated steps are being taken to upgrade and strengthen E&DM Directorate. Meanwhile, MCI has started preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. The officials said that all available resources would be utilised to make upcoming polio eradication campaign and routine immunisation a success. National Polio Eradication Campaign will commence from July 10 till 13. About 503 house-to-house mobile teams have been constituted in addition to 93 fixed and 44 transit teams established at various bus stands, major chowks, shopping malls and medical centres to vaccinate those children who would be travelling with their parents during the campaign days.